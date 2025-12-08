Invesco Ltd. Has $194.64 Million Position in Range Resources Corporation $RRC

Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC – Free Report) by 230.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,785,940 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 3,336,299 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned about 2.01% of Range Resources worth $194,644,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RRC. Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Range Resources by 1,464.6% in the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 751 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares during the period. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new position in Range Resources in the second quarter worth $41,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Range Resources during the second quarter worth $45,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Range Resources by 196.5% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,103 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Range Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. 98.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Range Resources alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

RRC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Range Resources from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on shares of Range Resources from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Range Resources from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Range Resources from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Range Resources from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and fourteen have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.85.

Range Resources Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of NYSE RRC opened at $39.57 on Monday. Range Resources Corporation has a 12-month low of $30.32 and a 12-month high of $43.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $9.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 0.47.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.03. Range Resources had a net margin of 19.64% and a return on equity of 15.99%. The firm had revenue of $655.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $721.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Range Resources Corporation will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Range Resources Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 26th. Investors of record on Friday, December 12th will be given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 12th. Range Resources’s payout ratio is 15.13%.

Range Resources Company Profile

(Free Report)

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, and condensate company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and crude oil properties located in the Appalachian region. It sells natural gas to utilities, marketing and midstream companies, and industrial users; NGLs to petrochemical end users, marketers/traders, and natural gas processors; and oil and condensate to crude oil processors, transporters, and refining and marketing companies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Range Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Range Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.