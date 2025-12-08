Invesco Ltd. Has $223.16 Million Holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. $NCLH

Invesco Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,003,921 shares of the company’s stock after selling 473,685 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 2.43% of Norwegian Cruise Line worth $223,160,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 1,928.0% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,928 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 133.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,305 shares during the period. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC bought a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 69.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Zillah Byng-Thorne bought 29,008 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.11 per share, for a total transaction of $525,334.88. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 66,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,195,567.87. This represents a 78.38% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Harry Sommer purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.52 per share, for a total transaction of $463,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 720,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,347,882.56. This represents a 3.59% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Insiders purchased 90,029 shares of company stock valued at $1,663,575 in the last ninety days. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:NCLH opened at $18.95 on Monday. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 52-week low of $14.21 and a 52-week high of $29.29. The company has a market cap of $8.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.22, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.19. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.00.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03 billion. Norwegian Cruise Line had a return on equity of 55.51% and a net margin of 6.85%.Norwegian Cruise Line has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.270-0.270 EPS and its FY 2025 guidance at 2.100-2.100 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NCLH has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 1st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Barclays cut their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.05.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various ports, including Scandinavia, Northern Europe, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

