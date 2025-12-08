Invesco Ltd. Has $192.13 Million Stock Position in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. $CHKP

Invesco Ltd. cut its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 868,391 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 114,595 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 0.79% of Check Point Software Technologies worth $192,132,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Horizon Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 116.4% during the first quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 158 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $74,000. 98.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Check Point Software Technologies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on CHKP shares. Weiss Ratings upgraded Check Point Software Technologies from a “hold (c)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $257.00 to $251.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $207.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Mizuho set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and fifteen have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $230.48.

Check Point Software Technologies Stock Performance

Check Point Software Technologies stock opened at $193.06 on Monday. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 52 week low of $178.64 and a 52 week high of $234.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $194.85 and a 200-day moving average of $203.66.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $3.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $1.49. The firm had revenue of $677.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $673.60 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 37.91% and a net margin of 37.62%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.25 earnings per share. Check Point Software Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 11.220-11.320 EPS and its Q4 2025 guidance at 2.700-2.800 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current year.

About Check Point Software Technologies

(Free Report)

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Check Point Software Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Check Point Software Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.