Invesco Ltd. Increases Position in Pool Corporation $POOL

Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 699,628 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,075 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 1.87% of Pool worth $203,928,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in POOL. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pool by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,456,246 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,418,646,000 after buying an additional 12,795 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Pool by 2.3% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,250,422 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $716,422,000 after buying an additional 50,566 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Pool by 3.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,284,918 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $409,054,000 after acquiring an additional 44,897 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Pool by 1.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,054,066 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $335,562,000 after acquiring an additional 11,552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Pool by 35.3% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 616,041 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $179,564,000 after acquiring an additional 160,878 shares during the last quarter. 98.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on POOL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $360.00 price target on Pool and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Pool in a research note on Monday, December 1st. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Pool in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Pool in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $345.00 price target on shares of Pool in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $337.86.

POOL opened at $239.52 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $270.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $295.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 2.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.83, a P/E/G ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 1.23. Pool Corporation has a 52-week low of $229.63 and a 52-week high of $380.82.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.38 by $0.01. Pool had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 31.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Pool has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.700-11.200 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Pool Corporation will post 11.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 12th were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 12th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.1%. Pool’s payout ratio is currently 45.58%.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

