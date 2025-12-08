Invesco Ltd. Has $211.81 Million Position in Antero Resources Corporation $AR

Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR – Free Report) by 18.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,258,305 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 817,977 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 1.70% of Antero Resources worth $211,805,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AR. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Antero Resources by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,670 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,461 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Antero Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $532,000. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 184,972 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $7,480,000 after buying an additional 34,311 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Antero Resources by 46.1% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,288,812 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $92,563,000 after buying an additional 721,767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Antero Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $475,000. 83.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Antero Resources alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital cut shares of Antero Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $44.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Antero Resources in a report on Monday, December 1st. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Antero Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Antero Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Antero Resources in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.00.

Antero Resources Price Performance

NYSE AR opened at $36.79 on Monday. Antero Resources Corporation has a 1 year low of $29.10 and a 1 year high of $44.01. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $11.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.57 and a beta of 0.57.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.38). Antero Resources had a return on equity of 7.51% and a net margin of 11.73%.The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.07) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Antero Resources Corporation will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Antero Resources

In other Antero Resources news, insider Brendan E. Krueger acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $33.35 per share, with a total value of $166,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 295,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,868,831.95. This trade represents a 1.72% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

About Antero Resources

(Free Report)

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the development, production, exploration, and acquisition of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil properties in the United States. It operates in three segments: Exploration and Development; Marketing; and Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Antero Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antero Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.