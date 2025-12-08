Invesco Ltd. Lowers Stock Position in Atlassian Corporation PLC $TEAM

Invesco Ltd. trimmed its holdings in Atlassian Corporation PLC (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report) by 56.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 913,559 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,189,440 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 0.35% of Atlassian worth $185,535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capco Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Atlassian in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Atlassian by 447.2% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 197 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. State of Wyoming grew its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 20.3% during the first quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 278 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Virtus Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Atlassian in the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Atlassian by 40.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 374 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.45% of the company’s stock.

Atlassian Price Performance

Atlassian stock opened at $159.33 on Monday. Atlassian Corporation PLC has a one year low of $139.70 and a one year high of $326.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The business has a fifty day moving average of $155.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $176.93. The company has a market cap of $41.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -224.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 30.05 and a beta of 0.89.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The technology company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 3.38% and a negative return on equity of 7.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Atlassian Corporation PLC will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on TEAM shares. Macquarie decreased their price objective on Atlassian from $250.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. TD Cowen cut their price target on Atlassian from $220.00 to $205.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Wall Street Zen raised Atlassian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 13th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $215.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Atlassian from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have given a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $240.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,665 shares of Atlassian stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.20, for a total transaction of $1,304,583.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 38,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,522,915. This trade represents a 16.67% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Scott Farquhar sold 7,665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.32, for a total value of $1,297,837.80. Following the sale, the director directly owned 53,655 shares in the company, valued at $9,084,864.60. This trade represents a 12.50% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 565,851 shares of company stock worth $89,714,060. 36.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Atlassian

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

