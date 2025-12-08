iShares MBS ETF $MBB Shares Sold by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 32.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 48,438 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,362 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $4,548,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MBB. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MBS ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $273,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 1,792.6% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 105,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,936,000 after acquiring an additional 100,350 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in iShares MBS ETF during the 1st quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MBS ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $1,069,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MBB opened at $95.14 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $95.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.18. iShares MBS ETF has a 12 month low of $90.28 and a 12 month high of $96.25.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 4th. Investors of record on Monday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.3469 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 1st. This is an increase from iShares MBS ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.34.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

