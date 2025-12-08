Clearway Energy, Inc. $CWEN Shares Bought by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN – Free Report) by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 123,821 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,091 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Clearway Energy worth $3,962,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CWEN. CW Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Clearway Energy by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. CW Advisors LLC now owns 15,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. raised its stake in Clearway Energy by 4.3% during the first quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 14,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Abundance Wealth Counselors raised its stake in Clearway Energy by 1.6% during the second quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors now owns 39,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,253,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the period. Spirit of America Management Corp NY boosted its holdings in Clearway Energy by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 15,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH grew its stake in shares of Clearway Energy by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH now owns 19,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,000 after buying an additional 820 shares during the period. 84.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CWEN opened at $34.04 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.54, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Clearway Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.40 and a 52-week high of $36.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.54.

Clearway Energy ( NYSE:CWEN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $1.68. Clearway Energy had a return on equity of 4.96% and a net margin of 20.07%.The business had revenue of $429.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $427.72 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Clearway Energy, Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.4528 per share. This is a positive change from Clearway Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 1st. This represents a $1.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.3%. Clearway Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.35%.

CWEN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Clearway Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Clearway Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada initiated coverage on Clearway Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. CIBC upped their price target on Clearway Energy from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price target on Clearway Energy from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.86.

About Clearway Energy

Clearway Energy, Inc operates in the renewable energy business in the United States. The company operates through Conventional and Renewables segments. It has approximately 6,000 net MW of installed wind, solar, and energy generation projects; and approximately 2,500 net MW of natural gas-fired generation facilities.

