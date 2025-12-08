Kennedy Capital Management LLC Sells 7,583 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. $PEP

Kennedy Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 31.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,840 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,583 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $2,224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nova Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in PepsiCo in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in PepsiCo by 107.1% during the second quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in PepsiCo by 85.3% in the 2nd quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 263.6% during the 2nd quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. 73.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

PepsiCo Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP opened at $145.02 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $146.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $141.75. The company has a market cap of $198.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 0.42. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $127.60 and a 12 month high of $161.50.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 8th. The company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.03. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 57.58% and a net margin of 7.82%.The company had revenue of $23.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.31 EPS. PepsiCo’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 6th. Investors of record on Friday, December 5th will be paid a $1.4225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 5th. This represents a $5.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.9%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 108.17%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PEP has been the topic of a number of research reports. HSBC raised their price target on PepsiCo from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $161.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Rothschild & Co Redburn boosted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 13th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $162.00 to $161.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $150.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $156.90.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on PEP

PepsiCo Profile

(Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.