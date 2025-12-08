Invesco QQQ $QQQ Position Lowered by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC reduced its position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,985 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 996 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $3,302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 704,593.7% during the second quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 67,615,365 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,299,340,000 after purchasing an additional 67,605,770 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 42.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,895,265 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,700,424,000 after buying an additional 1,457,109 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,223,327 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,778,116,000 after buying an additional 22,220 shares during the period. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,236,482,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,101,906 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $611,049,000 after buying an additional 65,387 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ opened at $625.48 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $611.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $577.18. Invesco QQQ has a 52-week low of $402.39 and a 52-week high of $637.01.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, September 22nd were issued a $0.694 dividend. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

