Guggenheim Capital LLC Purchases 152,841 Shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. $CII

Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CII – Free Report) by 410.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 190,060 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 152,841 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund were worth $4,058,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 92.3% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 145,905 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,695,000 after buying an additional 70,047 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $1,267,000. 1607 Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 41.4% during the 1st quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 103,866 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,918,000 after acquiring an additional 30,414 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 949,143 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,531,000 after acquiring an additional 30,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Everstar Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $381,000.

NYSE:CII opened at $23.28 on Monday. BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.20 and a 12-month high of $26.17. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.32.

The business also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.833 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 3rd.

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

