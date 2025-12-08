Abivax SA Sponsored ADR $ABVX Shares Acquired by Kennedy Capital Management LLC

Kennedy Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Abivax SA Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:ABVX – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 241,188 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,997 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management LLC owned 0.32% of Abivax worth $1,845,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ABVX. Octagon Capital Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Abivax in the 1st quarter worth about $7,688,000. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Abivax by 46.0% in the first quarter. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC now owns 2,210,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,813,000 after acquiring an additional 696,626 shares in the last quarter. Allostery Investments LP lifted its position in shares of Abivax by 86.0% in the first quarter. Allostery Investments LP now owns 1,099,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,873,000 after acquiring an additional 508,401 shares in the last quarter. Aberdeen Group plc boosted its stake in shares of Abivax by 67.5% in the first quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 710,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,441,000 after acquiring an additional 286,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Affinity Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abivax during the first quarter worth approximately $1,250,000. 47.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Abivax alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial set a $140.00 price objective on Abivax in a report on Monday, November 24th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Abivax to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Citigroup restated a “market outperform” rating on shares of Abivax in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Abivax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 13th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Abivax from $95.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.00.

Abivax Trading Up 3.5%

Abivax stock opened at $114.51 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $102.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.36. Abivax SA Sponsored ADR has a 12-month low of $4.77 and a 12-month high of $130.25. The stock has a market cap of $8.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -66.19 and a beta of 0.49.

Abivax (NASDAQ:ABVX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.90) by $0.04. As a group, analysts forecast that Abivax SA Sponsored ADR will post -2.83 EPS for the current year.

Abivax Company Profile

(Free Report)

ABIVAX Société Anonyme, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapeutics that harness the body's natural regulatory mechanisms to stablize the immune response in patients with chronic inflammatory diseases. The company is evaluating its lead drug candidate, obefazimod, in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of moderately to severely active ulcerative colitis in adults.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abivax SA Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:ABVX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Abivax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abivax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.