Guggenheim Capital LLC Sells 19,146 Shares of Crown Castle Inc. $CCI

Guggenheim Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 35.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 19,146 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $3,635,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crown Castle during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Winnow Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Crown Castle in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Crown Castle during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Crown Castle during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Crown Castle during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CCI opened at $89.28 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $93.22 and a 200 day moving average of $98.25. The company has a market cap of $38.88 billion, a PE ratio of -8.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.94. Crown Castle Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.20 and a 52-week high of $115.76.

Crown Castle ( NYSE:CCI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.08. Crown Castle had a negative net margin of 95.37% and a negative return on equity of 619.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.84 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Crown Castle has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.230-4.350 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Crown Castle Inc. will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 15th. This represents a $4.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.8%. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio is currently -39.98%.

A number of analysts recently commented on CCI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Crown Castle from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Raymond James Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $124.00 to $120.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Crown Castle in a report on Monday, December 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $114.00 to $107.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Crown Castle has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.59.

In other news, EVP Daniel K. Schlanger sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.08, for a total value of $2,942,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 65,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,431,203.68. This represents a 31.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

