Kennedy Capital Management LLC Purchases 1,974 Shares of Powell Industries, Inc. $POWL

Kennedy Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL – Free Report) by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,846 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,974 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Powell Industries worth $2,072,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in POWL. Brooklyn Investment Group raised its holdings in Powell Industries by 168.8% during the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 172 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Powell Industries during the second quarter worth $33,000. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Powell Industries by 1,970.0% during the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Powell Industries by 42.9% during the second quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Virtus Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Powell Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. 89.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Powell Industries Stock Performance

POWL opened at $342.13 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $335.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $268.17. Powell Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $146.02 and a 52-week high of $413.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a PE ratio of 23.04, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.87.

Powell Industries Dividend Announcement

Powell Industries ( NASDAQ:POWL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 18th. The industrial products company reported $4.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.76 by $0.46. Powell Industries had a return on equity of 31.80% and a net margin of 16.37%.The firm had revenue of $297.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $292.85 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Powell Industries, Inc. will post 13.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $0.2675 per share. This represents a $1.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 19th. Powell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 7.21%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Powell Industries in a research note on Monday, December 1st. Wall Street Zen raised Powell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 22nd. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 target price on shares of Powell Industries in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $331.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Powell Industries news, EVP Michael William Metcalf sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.74, for a total value of $955,968.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 25,700 shares in the company, valued at $7,677,618. This trade represents a 11.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Powell Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

Powell Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and services custom-engineered equipment and systems. The company’s principal products include integrated power control room substations, custom-engineered modules, electrical houses, medium-voltage circuit breakers, monitoring and control communications systems, motor control centers, switches, and bus duct systems, as well as traditional and arc-resistant distribution switchgears and control gears.

Featured Articles

