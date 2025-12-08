Invesco Ltd. Acquires 105,664 Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. $IFF

Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,098,101 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 105,664 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned about 1.21% of International Flavors & Fragrances worth $227,865,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IFF. Dodge & Cox grew its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 7.4% during the first quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 33,774,607 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,621,247,000 after purchasing an additional 2,336,844 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,880,203 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,271,239,000 after buying an additional 490,163 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,459,129 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $473,036,000 after buying an additional 123,520 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 122.1% during the second quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 5,441,094 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $400,192,000 after acquiring an additional 2,991,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Pacific Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 1.2% during the second quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 4,111,527 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $302,403,000 after acquiring an additional 49,452 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.02% of the company’s stock.

Get International Flavors & Fragrances alerts:

International Flavors & Fragrances Price Performance

IFF opened at $67.18 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $17.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.03. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.14 and a 12 month high of $90.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.74.

International Flavors & Fragrances Announces Dividend

International Flavors & Fragrances ( NYSE:IFF Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a positive return on equity of 8.03% and a negative net margin of 3.72%.The company’s revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 4.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 9th. Investors of record on Friday, December 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 19th. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is presently -98.77%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on IFF. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a report on Tuesday, December 2nd. BNP Paribas dropped their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $92.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Monday, September 29th. Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $78.80 to $78.30 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 29th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $84.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane cut their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $96.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.02.

Read Our Latest Analysis on IFF

About International Flavors & Fragrances

(Free Report)

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products industries. It operates through the following segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent and Pharma Solutions. The Nourish segment consists of legacy Taste segment combined with N&B’s Food & Beverage division and the food protection business of N&B’s Health & Biosciences division.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IFF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.