Invesco Ltd. Boosts Stock Position in Teck Resources Ltd $TECK

Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Teck Resources Ltd (NYSE:TECK – Free Report) (TSE:TECK) by 10.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,565,955 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 543,554 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned about 1.15% of Teck Resources worth $224,753,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TECK. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA grew its position in Teck Resources by 4.3% during the second quarter. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA now owns 6,402 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 7,189 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 69.2% during the 1st quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 856 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 20,360 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $822,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, VestGen Advisors LLC raised its position in Teck Resources by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. VestGen Advisors LLC now owns 6,353 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TECK opened at $45.10 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $42.62 and its 200 day moving average is $38.83. The company has a market cap of $21.68 billion, a PE ratio of 25.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.08. Teck Resources Ltd has a 1 year low of $28.32 and a 1 year high of $47.85.

Teck Resources ( NYSE:TECK Get Free Report ) (TSE:TECK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.93 billion. Teck Resources had a return on equity of 4.14% and a net margin of 11.93%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Teck Resources Ltd will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 15th. This is an increase from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Teck Resources’s payout ratio is presently 20.22%.

Several analysts have issued reports on TECK shares. UBS Group upgraded shares of Teck Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Teck Resources from $43.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Veritas lowered Teck Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Teck Resources in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Teck Resources in a research note on Wednesday, November 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.71.

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. The company operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. Its principal products include copper, zinc, steelmaking coal, and blended bitumen.

