Invesco Ltd. Acquires 232,268 Shares of Incyte Corporation $INCY

Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY – Free Report) by 7.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,401,018 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 232,268 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned about 1.74% of Incyte worth $231,609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in INCY. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Incyte in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Banque Transatlantique SA bought a new stake in shares of Incyte in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hilltop National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Incyte in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Incyte in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, MAI Capital Management increased its position in shares of Incyte by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 754 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. 96.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Incyte stock opened at $102.52 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 3.13. The stock has a market cap of $20.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $95.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.61. Incyte Corporation has a 1 year low of $53.56 and a 1 year high of $109.28.
In other Incyte news, EVP Sheila A. Denton sold 598 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.36, for a total transaction of $60,613.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 26,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,693,033.84. The trade was a 2.20% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven H. Stein sold 20,105 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.51, for a total value of $2,060,963.55. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 63,129 shares in the company, valued at $6,471,353.79. The trade was a 24.15% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 26,891 shares of company stock worth $2,720,766 in the last ninety days. 17.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Several research firms have commented on INCY. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price objective (up from $79.00) on shares of Incyte in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Incyte from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Incyte from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Incyte in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered Incyte from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.85.
Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for hematology/oncology, and inflammation and autoimmunity areas in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI (ruxolitinib) for treatment of intermediate or high-risk myelofibrosis, polycythemia vera, and steroid-refractory acute graft-versus-host disease; MONJUVI (tafasitamab-cxix)/MINJUVI (tafasitamab) for relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; PEMAZYRE (pemigatinib), a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in liquid and solid tumor types; ICLUSIG (ponatinib) to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and Philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and ZYNYZ (retifanlimab-dlwr) to treat adults with metastatic or recurrent locally advanced Merkel cell carcinoma, as well as OPZELURA cream for treatment of atopic dermatitis.
