Invesco Ltd. Acquires 232,268 Shares of Incyte Corporation $INCY

Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY – Free Report) by 7.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,401,018 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 232,268 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned about 1.74% of Incyte worth $231,609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in INCY. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Incyte in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Banque Transatlantique SA bought a new stake in shares of Incyte in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hilltop National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Incyte in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Incyte in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, MAI Capital Management increased its position in shares of Incyte by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 754 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. 96.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Incyte Price Performance

Incyte stock opened at $102.52 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 3.13. The stock has a market cap of $20.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $95.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.61. Incyte Corporation has a 1 year low of $53.56 and a 1 year high of $109.28.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Incyte ( NASDAQ:INCY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Incyte had a net margin of 24.69% and a return on equity of 26.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Incyte Corporation will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Incyte news, EVP Sheila A. Denton sold 598 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.36, for a total transaction of $60,613.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 26,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,693,033.84. The trade was a 2.20% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven H. Stein sold 20,105 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.51, for a total value of $2,060,963.55. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 63,129 shares in the company, valued at $6,471,353.79. The trade was a 24.15% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 26,891 shares of company stock worth $2,720,766 in the last ninety days. 17.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on INCY. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price objective (up from $79.00) on shares of Incyte in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Incyte from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Incyte from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Incyte in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered Incyte from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.85.

About Incyte

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for hematology/oncology, and inflammation and autoimmunity areas in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI (ruxolitinib) for treatment of intermediate or high-risk myelofibrosis, polycythemia vera, and steroid-refractory acute graft-versus-host disease; MONJUVI (tafasitamab-cxix)/MINJUVI (tafasitamab) for relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; PEMAZYRE (pemigatinib), a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in liquid and solid tumor types; ICLUSIG (ponatinib) to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and Philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and ZYNYZ (retifanlimab-dlwr) to treat adults with metastatic or recurrent locally advanced Merkel cell carcinoma, as well as OPZELURA cream for treatment of atopic dermatitis.

