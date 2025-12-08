Invesco Ltd. Buys 23,292,629 Shares of Vale S.A. $VALE

Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Free Report) by 1,534.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,810,285 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 23,292,629 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned about 0.55% of Vale worth $240,908,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banque Transatlantique SA bought a new stake in shares of Vale in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in Vale in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Vale by 98.4% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,075 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 2,021 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vale during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Westend Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vale during the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. 21.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vale Stock Down 4.9%

NYSE:VALE opened at $12.89 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.62. Vale S.A. has a 52-week low of $8.06 and a 52-week high of $13.62. The company has a market cap of $58.51 billion, a PE ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Vale Announces Dividend

Vale ( NYSE:VALE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $10.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.39 billion. Vale had a return on equity of 18.60% and a net margin of 14.69%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Vale S.A. will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.2331 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 12th. Vale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.15%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a $15.00 target price on Vale and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on Vale from $13.80 to $14.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Scotiabank upgraded Vale from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. Hsbc Global Res raised Vale to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Vale from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.61.

Vale Company Profile

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Iron Solutions and Energy Transition Materials segments. The Iron Solutions segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

