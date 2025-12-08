Quantbot Technologies LP Buys Shares of 145,826 Sprinklr, Inc. $CXM

Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 145,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,234,000. Quantbot Technologies LP owned approximately 0.06% of Sprinklr as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Sprinklr by 69.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,668 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its position in Sprinklr by 5,071.8% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 7,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 7,557 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Sprinklr in the second quarter valued at approximately $94,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Sprinklr by 266.6% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 11,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 8,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Sprinklr in the 1st quarter worth about $105,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CXM opened at $7.78 on Monday. Sprinklr, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.75 and a 12 month high of $9.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.52 and its 200 day moving average is $8.11. The stock has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 18.51 and a beta of 0.78.

Sprinklr ( NYSE:CXM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 3rd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $219.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.56 million. Sprinklr had a net margin of 13.42% and a return on equity of 8.03%. The business’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. Sprinklr has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.430-0.440 EPS and its Q4 2026 guidance at 0.090-0.100 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Sprinklr, Inc. will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Sprinklr news, CFO Manish Sarin sold 37,008 shares of Sprinklr stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.75, for a total value of $286,812.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 695,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,389,450.75. The trade was a 5.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Neeraj Agrawal sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.61, for a total transaction of $1,141,500.00. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 732,709 shares of company stock valued at $5,557,979. 60.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CXM. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Sprinklr in a research note on Thursday. Wall Street Zen lowered Sprinklr from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Sprinklr in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Sprinklr in a report on Wednesday. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Sprinklr in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sprinklr presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.90.

Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company operates Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a software that enables customer-facing teams to collaborate across internal silos, communicate across digital channels, and leverage a complete suite of capabilities to deliver customer experiences.

