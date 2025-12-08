327 Shares in AutoZone, Inc. $AZO Acquired by Quantbot Technologies LP

Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,214,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in AutoZone by 371,123.0% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 935,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,472,724,000 after acquiring an additional 935,230 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in AutoZone during the 2nd quarter worth about $981,202,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its stake in shares of AutoZone by 7,358.8% in the 2nd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 243,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $902,929,000 after purchasing an additional 239,970 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the first quarter valued at about $442,530,000. Finally, Evelyn Partners Investment Management Services Ltd boosted its position in shares of AutoZone by 1,185.5% during the second quarter. Evelyn Partners Investment Management Services Ltd now owns 64,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,126,000 after buying an additional 59,653 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.74% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at AutoZone

In related news, SVP K. Michelle Borninkhof sold 300 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,775.00, for a total value of $1,132,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,570,400. This trade represents a 41.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Philip B. Daniele sold 2,533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4,020.88, for a total value of $10,184,889.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 55 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,148.40. The trade was a 97.87% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 5,693 shares of company stock valued at $23,259,891 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AZO shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $3,916.00 to $4,610.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 11th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of AutoZone from $4,100.00 to $4,600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $4,741.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on AutoZone from $4,000.00 to $4,700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. Finally, Erste Group Bank lowered AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AutoZone presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,545.73.

AutoZone Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of NYSE AZO opened at $3,820.69 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3,912.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3,905.38. The company has a market cap of $63.54 billion, a PE ratio of 26.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.40. AutoZone, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3,162.00 and a twelve month high of $4,388.11.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 23rd. The company reported $48.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $50.52 by ($1.81). The company had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.26 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 60.49% and a net margin of 13.19%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $51.58 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AutoZone, Inc. will post 152.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AutoZone declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, October 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $0.00 in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

AutoZone Company Profile

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

