Preformed Line Products Company $PLPC Shares Acquired by Quantbot Technologies LP

Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in Preformed Line Products Company (NASDAQ:PLPC – Free Report) by 9,919.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,615 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 7,539 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP owned 0.15% of Preformed Line Products worth $1,217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. TrueMark Investments LLC purchased a new position in Preformed Line Products in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,521,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Preformed Line Products by 9.3% in the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 78,818 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,596,000 after buying an additional 6,718 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Preformed Line Products by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 81,774 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,068,000 after buying an additional 9,637 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Preformed Line Products by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 49,033 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,869,000 after acquiring an additional 7,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Preformed Line Products during the first quarter worth about $15,339,000. 41.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Preformed Line Products alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PLPC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen lowered Preformed Line Products from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 1st. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Preformed Line Products in a research report on Monday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Preformed Line Products Stock Up 0.0%

NASDAQ:PLPC opened at $217.27 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $210.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $182.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.78 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Preformed Line Products Company has a 1-year low of $118.99 and a 1-year high of $245.99.

Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The technology company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter. Preformed Line Products had a return on equity of 10.09% and a net margin of 5.62%.The company had revenue of $178.09 million for the quarter.

Preformed Line Products Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 1st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. Preformed Line Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.60%.

About Preformed Line Products

(Free Report)

Preformed Line Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures products and systems that are used in the construction and maintenance of overhead, ground-mounted, and underground networks for the energy, telecommunication, cable, data communication, and other industries. The company offers optical ground wire products to support, protect, terminate, and splice transmission and distribution lines, as well as bolted, welded, and compressed connectors for substations; and string hardware products, polymer insulators, wildlife protection, substation fittings, and motion control devices.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Preformed Line Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Preformed Line Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.