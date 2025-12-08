Quantbot Technologies LP Acquires Shares of 35,097 LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. $RAMP

Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 35,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,160,000. Quantbot Technologies LP owned approximately 0.05% of LiveRamp as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in LiveRamp in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of LiveRamp in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Prudent Man Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LiveRamp in the second quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of LiveRamp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of LiveRamp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $212,000. 93.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LiveRamp Price Performance

RAMP opened at $29.45 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.27 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.67. LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.82 and a 1-year high of $36.08.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LiveRamp ( NYSE:RAMP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.07. LiveRamp had a return on equity of 4.44% and a net margin of 5.15%.The firm had revenue of $199.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on RAMP shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of LiveRamp from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of LiveRamp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of LiveRamp in a research report on Monday, December 1st. Cross Research set a $53.00 price target on shares of LiveRamp in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on LiveRamp from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.50.

LiveRamp Company Profile

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc, a technology company, operates a data collaboration platform in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates LiveRamp Data Collaboration platform enables an organization to unify customer and prospect data to build a single view of the customer in a way that protects consumer privacy.

Featured Stories

