Quantbot Technologies LP Acquires Shares of 35,097 LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. $RAMP

Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 35,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,160,000. Quantbot Technologies LP owned approximately 0.05% of LiveRamp as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in LiveRamp in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of LiveRamp in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Prudent Man Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LiveRamp in the second quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of LiveRamp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of LiveRamp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $212,000. 93.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
LiveRamp Price Performance
RAMP opened at $29.45 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.27 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.67. LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.82 and a 1-year high of $36.08.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities research analysts recently commented on RAMP shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of LiveRamp from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of LiveRamp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of LiveRamp in a research report on Monday, December 1st. Cross Research set a $53.00 price target on shares of LiveRamp in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on LiveRamp from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.50.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on LiveRamp
LiveRamp Company Profile
LiveRamp Holdings, Inc, a technology company, operates a data collaboration platform in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates LiveRamp Data Collaboration platform enables an organization to unify customer and prospect data to build a single view of the customer in a way that protects consumer privacy.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than LiveRamp
- How to Plot Fibonacci Price Inflection Levels
- Rubrik’s Massive Rebound: Why the Next Leg Higher Could Be Fast
- Want to Profit on the Downtrend? Downtrends, Explained.
- Five Below and Dollar Tree Earnings Signal a Shopper Shift
- Unveiling The Power Of VWAP: A Key Indicator For Traders
- Ulta’s Stock May Be Set for a Glow-Up—20% Upside Ahead?
Receive News & Ratings for LiveRamp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LiveRamp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.