Quantbot Technologies LP Acquires Shares of 23,634 Karman Holdings Inc. $KRMN

Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Karman Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KRMN – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 23,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,190,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KRMN. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Karman during the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Karman during the 2nd quarter valued at $95,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Karman in the 2nd quarter valued at $100,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of Karman in the first quarter worth approximately $124,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Karman during the 2nd quarter valued at $202,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Karman from $58.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 29th. Raymond James Financial began coverage on shares of Karman in a research report on Friday, September 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Karman in a research report on Friday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $89.00 target price on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Karman in a research note on Monday, December 1st. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on Karman from $93.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.17.

Karman Stock Performance

Shares of Karman stock opened at $65.43 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.69. The firm has a market cap of $8.66 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 261.73. Karman Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $25.02 and a one year high of $88.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $72.59 and its 200-day moving average is $59.03.

Karman (NYSE:KRMN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 7th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.10. Karman had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 11.11%. The company had revenue of $121.79 million during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. Karman’s revenue was up 41.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Stephanie Sawhill sold 62,000 shares of Karman stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.93, for a total value of $3,963,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 504,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,280,750.27. This trade represents a 10.94% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Michael Willis sold 115,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.63, for a total transaction of $6,742,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 859,709 shares in the company, valued at $50,404,738.67. The trade was a 11.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 251,000 shares of company stock valued at $15,419,170.

Karman Profile

We specialize in the upfront design, testing, manufacturing, and sale of mission-critical systems for existing and emerging missile and defense, and space programs. Our integrated payload protection, propulsion, and interstage system solutions are deployed across a wide variety of existing and emerging programs supporting important Department of Defense (“DoD”) and space sector initiatives.

Featured Articles

