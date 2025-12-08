Invesco Ltd. Trims Position in Occidental Petroleum Corporation $OXY

Invesco Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,634,144 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 517,250 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 0.57% of Occidental Petroleum worth $236,690,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in Occidental Petroleum by 1,193.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 854 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 788 shares during the period. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the first quarter valued at $39,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 371.7% during the second quarter. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 788 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the second quarter worth about $51,000. 88.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Occidental Petroleum Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of NYSE:OXY opened at $42.42 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.19 and a beta of 0.39. Occidental Petroleum Corporation has a 12-month low of $34.78 and a 12-month high of $53.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $42.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.76.

Occidental Petroleum Announces Dividend

Occidental Petroleum ( NYSE:OXY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $6.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.66 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 7.81% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum Corporation will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 10th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 10th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.3%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.59%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Hsbc Global Res raised Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Melius Research started coverage on Occidental Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Occidental Petroleum has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.52.

About Occidental Petroleum

(Free Report)

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and North Africa. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The company's Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

