15,650 Shares in Assured Guaranty Ltd. $AGO Bought by Quantbot Technologies LP

Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 15,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,363,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AGO. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in Assured Guaranty during the 1st quarter valued at $293,632,000. River Road Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Assured Guaranty by 58.3% during the 2nd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,791,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $151,549,000 after purchasing an additional 660,009 shares in the last quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. increased its position in shares of Assured Guaranty by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 1,138,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,156,000 after acquiring an additional 3,588 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Assured Guaranty by 4.0% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,052,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $91,708,000 after purchasing an additional 40,354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Assured Guaranty by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 581,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,267,000 after buying an additional 48,631 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Assured Guaranty alerts:

Assured Guaranty Stock Performance

NYSE:AGO opened at $88.72 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Assured Guaranty Ltd. has a twelve month low of $74.09 and a twelve month high of $96.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $84.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.13.

Assured Guaranty Dividend Announcement

Assured Guaranty ( NYSE:AGO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $1.03. Assured Guaranty had a return on equity of 7.09% and a net margin of 40.65%.The business had revenue of $207.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Assured Guaranty Ltd. will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 19th were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 19th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.5%. Assured Guaranty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.87%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Guaranty Ltd Assured sold 1,882 shares of Assured Guaranty stock in a transaction on Friday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.64, for a total transaction of $31,316.48. Following the transaction, the insider owned 5,281,112 shares in the company, valued at $87,877,703.68. The trade was a 0.04% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dominic Frederico sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.83, for a total transaction of $2,095,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,287,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,956,525.49. The trade was a 1.90% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 41,929 shares of company stock valued at $2,386,674 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AGO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Research raised Assured Guaranty from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Assured Guaranty in a report on Monday, December 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Assured Guaranty from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Assured Guaranty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Assured Guaranty from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on AGO

Assured Guaranty Company Profile

(Free Report)

Assured Guaranty Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides credit protection products to public finance, infrastructure, and structured finance markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Insurance and Asset Management. The company offers financial guaranty insurance that protects holders of debt instruments and other monetary obligations from defaults in scheduled payments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Assured Guaranty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assured Guaranty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.