Quantbot Technologies LP Invests $1.26 Million in Werner Enterprises, Inc. $WERN

Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 46,010 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,259,000. Quantbot Technologies LP owned about 0.07% of Werner Enterprises as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brooklyn Investment Group increased its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 163.5% in the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 959 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the period. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Werner Enterprises during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 57.8% in the 2nd quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,018 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 306.9% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,294 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Werner Enterprises by 413.1% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,191 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,764 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WERN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their target price on Werner Enterprises from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Werner Enterprises from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Werner Enterprises in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Werner Enterprises from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Werner Enterprises from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and seven have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Werner Enterprises presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $26.93.

Werner Enterprises Trading Up 2.7%

WERN opened at $29.57 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.32. Werner Enterprises, Inc. has a one year low of $23.02 and a one year high of $40.16. The stock has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.12, a P/E/G ratio of 14.30 and a beta of 1.08.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The transportation company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $712.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $763.63 million. Werner Enterprises had a return on equity of 0.14% and a net margin of 0.85%.Werner Enterprises’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Werner Enterprises, Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

Werner Enterprises Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 5th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 5th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%. Werner Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is presently 136.59%.

Werner Enterprises declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Monday, August 11th that authorizes the company to repurchase 5,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the transportation company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Werner Enterprises Profile

Werner Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics.

