Harley-Davidson, Inc. $HOG Stake Lessened by Quantbot Technologies LP

Quantbot Technologies LP decreased its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG – Free Report) by 46.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,843 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,694 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Harley-Davidson were worth $1,294,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bayforest Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Harley-Davidson in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,218,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Harley-Davidson in the second quarter worth $589,000. Ethic Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 135.3% during the second quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 26,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $621,000 after acquiring an additional 15,128 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC boosted its position in Harley-Davidson by 480.6% during the first quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 294,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,433,000 after purchasing an additional 243,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Donald Smith & CO. Inc. boosted its position in Harley-Davidson by 104.0% during the first quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 3,409,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,095,000 after purchasing an additional 1,738,017 shares during the last quarter. 85.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on HOG. Zacks Research raised Harley-Davidson from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 26th. Griffin Securities set a $34.00 target price on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research note on Monday, August 25th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Harley-Davidson from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised shares of Harley-Davidson from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.88.

Harley-Davidson Stock Performance

NYSE:HOG opened at $23.35 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.83 and its 200-day moving average is $25.94. The company has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.67, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.51. Harley-Davidson, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.45 and a 52-week high of $34.09.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $1.72. Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 11.37%.The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Harley-Davidson, Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Harley-Davidson Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 9th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.1%. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.48%.

About Harley-Davidson

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells motorcycles in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Harley-Davidson Motor Company, LiveWire, and Harley-Davidson Financial Services. The Harley-Davidson Motor Company segment designs, manufactures, and sells motorcycles, including cruiser, trike, touring, standard, sportbike, adventure, and dual sport, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, and apparel, as well as licenses its trademarks and related services.

