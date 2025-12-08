Brokerages Set Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG) PT at $230.17

Shares of Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $230.6667.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Packaging Corporation of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 22nd. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Packaging Corporation of America from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Packaging Corporation of America from $200.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Packaging Corporation of America in a report on Monday, December 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Packaging Corporation of America from $238.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday.

Packaging Corporation of America Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PKG opened at $198.36 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.06, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.89. Packaging Corporation of America has a one year low of $172.71 and a one year high of $245.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $203.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $202.25. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.83 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. Packaging Corporation of America had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 19.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.65 EPS. Packaging Corporation of America has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 2.400-2.400 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Packaging Corporation of America will post 10.44 EPS for the current year.

Packaging Corporation of America Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 14th. Investors of record on Monday, December 15th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 15th. Packaging Corporation of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.56%.

Insider Activity at Packaging Corporation of America

In other news, CEO Mark W. Kowlzan sold 25,000 shares of Packaging Corporation of America stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.97, for a total transaction of $5,399,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 437,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $94,460,526.66. This trade represents a 5.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Packaging Corporation of America

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Packaging Corporation of America by 1.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,204,307 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,111,452,000 after acquiring an additional 176,811 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Packaging Corporation of America by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,130,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $905,383,000 after purchasing an additional 33,624 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Packaging Corporation of America by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,351,323 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $631,557,000 after acquiring an additional 78,619 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Packaging Corporation of America by 13.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,085,196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $672,357,000 after purchasing an additional 370,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Packaging Corporation of America by 108.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,363,617 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $468,045,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229,219 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.78% of the company’s stock.

Packaging Corporation of America Company Profile

Packaging Corporation of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers.

