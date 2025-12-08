Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) Receives $36.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $37.70.

Several research firms have issued reports on AMRC. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Ameresco from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. Wall Street Zen cut Ameresco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 26th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Ameresco in a research note on Monday, December 1st. Baird R W upgraded Ameresco from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded Ameresco from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 21st.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Ameresco by 14.3% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 679,355 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,319,000 after buying an additional 84,960 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC increased its position in Ameresco by 68.0% in the 1st quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 28,688 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 11,611 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Ameresco in the 1st quarter valued at about $256,000. Algert Global LLC raised its stake in Ameresco by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 193,761 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,341,000 after acquiring an additional 25,873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Ameresco by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 35,265 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 1,730 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.24% of the company’s stock.

AMRC stock opened at $33.18 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.88, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. Ameresco has a twelve month low of $8.49 and a twelve month high of $44.93. The company’s 50 day moving average is $36.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.00.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $525.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $518.41 million. Ameresco had a net margin of 3.34% and a return on equity of 6.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. Ameresco has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.700-0.900 EPS. Research analysts expect that Ameresco will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ameresco, Inc, a clean technology integrator, provides a portfolio of energy efficiency and renewable energy supply solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, Europe, Alternative Fuels, and All Other segments. The company offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations.

