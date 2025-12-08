Insider Buying: NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Insider Buys $50,733.00 in Stock

NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) insider Julie Southern bought 225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $225.48 per share, for a total transaction of $50,733.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider directly owned 11,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,691,554.76. The trade was a 1.92% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

NXP Semiconductors Stock Performance

Shares of NXPI opened at $227.95 on Monday. NXP Semiconductors N.V. has a 12-month low of $148.09 and a 12-month high of $255.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $57.37 billion, a PE ratio of 28.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $210.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $216.56.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.12 by ($0.01). NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 26.92% and a net margin of 17.11%.The company had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors N.V. will post 10.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NXP Semiconductors Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $1.014 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 10th. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.8%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.25%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $220.00 price target on NXP Semiconductors and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $215.00 price objective on NXP Semiconductors in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $252.47.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPL Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. CNB Bank bought a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Wexford Capital LP purchased a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Kelleher Financial Advisors bought a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Hemington Wealth Management lifted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 50.0% in the first quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 177 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. 90.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

See Also

