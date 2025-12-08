Insider Buying: NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Insider Buys $50,733.00 in Stock

NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPIGet Free Report) insider Julie Southern bought 225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $225.48 per share, for a total transaction of $50,733.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider directly owned 11,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,691,554.76. The trade was a 1.92% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

NXP Semiconductors Stock Performance

Shares of NXPI opened at $227.95 on Monday. NXP Semiconductors N.V. has a 12-month low of $148.09 and a 12-month high of $255.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $57.37 billion, a PE ratio of 28.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $210.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $216.56.

NXP Semiconductors last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.12 by ($0.01). NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 26.92% and a net margin of 17.11%.The company had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.45 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors N.V. will post 10.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NXP Semiconductors Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $1.014 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 10th. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.8%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.25%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $220.00 price target on NXP Semiconductors and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $215.00 price objective on NXP Semiconductors in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $252.47.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPL Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. CNB Bank bought a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Wexford Capital LP purchased a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Kelleher Financial Advisors bought a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Hemington Wealth Management lifted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 50.0% in the first quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 177 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. 90.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

