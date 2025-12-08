Norges Bank Acquires New Holdings in Avient Corporation $AVNT

Norges Bank bought a new position in Avient Corporation (NYSE:AVNT – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,137,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,767,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVNT. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Avient by 75.9% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Avient in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Avient during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Avient by 39.1% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the period. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Avient in the second quarter valued at about $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVNT stock opened at $30.69 on Monday. Avient Corporation has a 12 month low of $27.48 and a 12 month high of $50.83. The company has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Avient ( NYSE:AVNT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $806.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $823.57 million. Avient had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 3.49%.Avient’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. Avient has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.770-2.870 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Avient Corporation will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 12th. This is a positive change from Avient’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Avient’s payout ratio is 87.80%.

AVNT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Avient in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Research downgraded Avient from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of Avient in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Avient in a research note on Monday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Avient has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.50.

Avient Corporation operates as a formulator of material solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Color, Additives and Inks; and Specialty Engineered Materials. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers custom color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics, dispersions for thermosets, and specialty inks; custom-formulated liquid system, such as polyester, vinyl, natural rubber and latex, polyurethane, and silicone; and proprietary inks.

