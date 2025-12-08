Alpha Cognition (OTC:ACOGF) versus JATT Acquisition (NYSE:JATT) Head-To-Head Comparison

JATT Acquisition (NYSE:JATT – Get Free Report) and Alpha Cognition (OTC:ACOGF – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

48.0% of JATT Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. 20.0% of JATT Acquisition shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 31.5% of Alpha Cognition shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares JATT Acquisition and Alpha Cognition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets JATT Acquisition N/A -49.58% 2.84% Alpha Cognition N/A N/A -522.43%

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio JATT Acquisition N/A N/A $6.85 million N/A N/A Alpha Cognition N/A N/A -$13.77 million C($0.12) N/A

This table compares JATT Acquisition and Alpha Cognition”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for JATT Acquisition and Alpha Cognition, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score JATT Acquisition 0 0 0 0 0.00 Alpha Cognition 0 0 2 0 3.00

Given Alpha Cognition’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Alpha Cognition is more favorable than JATT Acquisition.

Summary

Alpha Cognition beats JATT Acquisition on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About JATT Acquisition

JATT Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company intends to focus on businesses primarily operating in the life sciences sector. JATT Acquisition Corp was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands.

About Alpha Cognition

Alpha Cognition Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops treatments for Alzheimer’s disease and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS). It develops ALPHA-1062 for the treatment of mild-to-moderate Alzheimer’s disease and mild traumatic brain injury; ALPHA-0602, a gene therapy for the treatment of ALS; and ALPHA-0702 and ALPHA-0802, a granulin epithelin motifs for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases. The company was formerly known as Crystal Bridge Enterprises Inc. and changed its name to Alpha Cognition Inc. in March 2021. Alpha Cognition Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

