Financial Comparison: Ceapro (OTCMKTS:CRPOF) versus Synaptogenix (NASDAQ:TAOX)

Synaptogenix (NASDAQ:TAOX – Get Free Report) and Ceapro (OTCMKTS:CRPOF – Get Free Report) are both small-cap manufacturing companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, profitability and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Synaptogenix and Ceapro”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Synaptogenix alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Synaptogenix N/A N/A -$12.77 million ($20.16) -0.30 Ceapro $7.14 million 1.86 -$3.49 million ($0.06) -2.83

Analyst Ratings

Ceapro has higher revenue and earnings than Synaptogenix. Ceapro is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Synaptogenix, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Synaptogenix and Ceapro, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Synaptogenix 1 0 0 0 1.00 Ceapro 0 0 0 0 0.00

Volatility and Risk

Synaptogenix has a beta of 1.94, meaning that its share price is 94% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ceapro has a beta of 1.47, meaning that its share price is 47% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Synaptogenix and Ceapro’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Synaptogenix N/A -240.92% -150.03% Ceapro -69.60% -20.30% -18.07%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

10.3% of Synaptogenix shares are held by institutional investors. 2.7% of Synaptogenix shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Synaptogenix beats Ceapro on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Synaptogenix

(Get Free Report)

Synaptogenix, Inc. operates as a biopharmaceutical company with product candidates in pre-clinical and clinical development. It focuses on developing a product platform based upon a drug candidate called Bryostatin-1 for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease. The company is also evaluating therapeutic applications of bryostatin for other neurodegenerative or cognitive diseases and dysfunctions, such as fragile X syndrome, multiple sclerosis, and Niemann-pick type C disease. Synaptogenix, Inc. has licensing agreements with Stanford University; Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai; and The Board of Trustees of the Leland Stanford Junior University. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Ceapro

(Get Free Report)

Ceapro Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in the development and marketing of health and wellness products and technology relating to plant extracts in the United States, Germany, China, Canada, and internationally. The company is involved in the development of proprietary extraction technologies and the application of these technologies to the production, development, and commercialization of active ingredients, such as oat beta glucan and avenanthramides, which are derived from oats and other renewable plant resources for healthcare and cosmetic industries. It also offers natural active ingredients, including oat powder, oat oil, oat peptides, and lupin peptides to the personal care, cosmetic, medical, and animal health industries; anti-aging skincare products to the cosmeceutical industries; and veterinary therapeutic products, including an oat shampoo, an ear cleanser, and a dermal complex/conditioner. The company has a research collaboration with the Angiogenesis Foundation. The company was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Edmonton, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Synaptogenix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synaptogenix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.