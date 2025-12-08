Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. $LOB Holdings Cut by Quantbot Technologies LP

Quantbot Technologies LP cut its stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB – Free Report) by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,717 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 16,004 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP owned approximately 0.10% of Live Oak Bancshares worth $1,422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Live Oak Bancshares by 655.6% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 687,885 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,339,000 after buying an additional 596,841 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in Live Oak Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at about $8,116,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 428.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 295,250 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,871,000 after purchasing an additional 239,356 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 1,263.2% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 201,816 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,380,000 after purchasing an additional 187,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CenterBook Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 105.4% in the 2nd quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 356,416 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,621,000 after purchasing an additional 182,851 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Live Oak Bancshares alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LOB. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Live Oak Bancshares from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Live Oak Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Live Oak Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $37.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. National Bankshares set a $50.00 price target on shares of Live Oak Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on Live Oak Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.50.

Live Oak Bancshares Price Performance

NASDAQ LOB opened at $32.76 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $32.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 22.60 and a beta of 2.05. Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.68 and a fifty-two week high of $46.91.

Live Oak Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 2nd. Live Oak Bancshares’s payout ratio is 8.05%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Live Oak Bancshares

In other news, Director Tonya Williams Bradford acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $30.24 per share, for a total transaction of $30,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 6,697 shares in the company, valued at $202,517.28. This represents a 17.55% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Gregory W. Seward sold 1,200 shares of Live Oak Bancshares stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.20, for a total transaction of $36,240.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel directly owned 106,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,205,005.20. This represents a 1.12% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders own 23.40% of the company’s stock.

About Live Oak Bancshares

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company that provides various banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking and Fintech. The company accepts various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing demand, as well as interest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and time deposits.

Further Reading

