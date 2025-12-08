1,330,000 Shares in Smithfield Foods, Inc. $SFD Purchased by Norges Bank

Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Smithfield Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFD – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,330,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,295,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SFD. Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Smithfield Foods in the first quarter worth about $56,087,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Smithfield Foods during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,687,000. Park West Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Smithfield Foods in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,621,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in Smithfield Foods in the 1st quarter worth approximately $20,331,000. Finally, Fourth Sail Capital LP purchased a new position in Smithfield Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $18,424,000.

Smithfield Foods Stock Performance

Shares of SFD stock opened at $21.93 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.62 billion and a PE ratio of 9.88. Smithfield Foods, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.43 and a 52-week high of $26.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.92 and its 200 day moving average is $23.35.

Smithfield Foods Dividend Announcement

Smithfield Foods ( NASDAQ:SFD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.58 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 13th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 13th. Smithfield Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.05%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SFD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Smithfield Foods in a research report on Monday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley set a $29.00 price objective on Smithfield Foods and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Zacks Research downgraded Smithfield Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Barclays lifted their target price on Smithfield Foods from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $28.50 price target (up from $25.00) on shares of Smithfield Foods in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Smithfield Foods presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.31.

Smithfield Foods Profile

Smithfield Foods, Inc produces and markets a variety of fresh meat and packaged meats products both domestically and internationally. The Company operates in four segments: Pork, Hog Production, International and Corporate, each of which consists of a number of subsidiaries, joint ventures and other investments.

