Hsbc Holdings PLC Increases Stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. $BJ

Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Free Report) by 73.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,407 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,673 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club were worth $1,439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 5,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 0.3% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 37,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,000,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 0.3% in the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 31,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,420,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 3.1% in the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 3,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at BJ’s Wholesale Club

In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, CEO Robert W. Eddy sold 17,898 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.71, for a total transaction of $1,605,629.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 296,735 shares in the company, valued at $26,620,096.85. This trade represents a 5.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Graham Luce sold 6,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.86, for a total transaction of $629,118.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 11,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,160,073.62. This represents a 35.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on BJ shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $130.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 24th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, November 24th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a research report on Monday, November 24th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a report on Friday, November 21st. Finally, Gordon Haskett lowered BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.67.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Price Performance

NYSE:BJ opened at $91.36 on Monday. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $86.68 and a 52 week high of $121.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $91.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.46. The company has a market capitalization of $11.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 21st. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.35 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 28.66% and a net margin of 2.72%.The company’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. BJ’s Wholesale Club has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.300-4.400 EPS. Equities analysts expect that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Company Profile

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of membership warehouse clubs. Its product categories include grocery, household and pet, television and electronics, furniture, computer and tablets, patio and outdoor living, lawn and garden, baby and kids, toys, home, health and beauty, appliances, and jewelry.

