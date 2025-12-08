Hsbc Holdings PLC Sells 19,584 Shares of Abercrombie & Fitch Company $ANF

Hsbc Holdings PLC cut its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch Company (NYSE:ANF – Free Report) by 50.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,301 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 19,584 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch were worth $1,637,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ANF. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 198.2% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,955,927 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $144,582,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300,070 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 3.3% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 833,702 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $69,072,000 after buying an additional 26,722 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,643,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 549,081 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $41,934,000 after buying an additional 28,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 106.4% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 540,134 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $45,911,000 after buying an additional 278,466 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE ANF opened at $95.00 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $77.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 1.17. Abercrombie & Fitch Company has a 1 year low of $65.40 and a 1 year high of $164.80.

Abercrombie & Fitch ( NYSE:ANF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 26th. The apparel retailer reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Abercrombie & Fitch had a net margin of 10.07% and a return on equity of 38.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.50 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Abercrombie & Fitch Company will post 10.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ANF shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $79.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 26th. Raymond James Financial set a $105.00 price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $78.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $92.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 26th. Finally, Zacks Research raised Abercrombie & Fitch from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.33.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co engages in the retail of apparel, personal care products, and accessories. The firm operates through following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA and APAC. The Americas segment includes operations in North America and South America. The EMEA segment includes operations in Europe, the Middle East and Africa.

