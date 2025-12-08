Hsbc Holdings PLC Buys 472,953 Shares of Transocean Ltd. $RIG

Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in shares of Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG – Free Report) by 558.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 557,643 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 472,953 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Transocean were worth $1,461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Transocean by 1.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 40,660,439 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $128,894,000 after buying an additional 651,843 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Transocean by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 23,449,768 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $60,735,000 after purchasing an additional 2,101,673 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Transocean by 1.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,095,187 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $46,873,000 after purchasing an additional 313,670 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Transocean by 88.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 12,151,817 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $38,521,000 after purchasing an additional 5,719,637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ion Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Transocean by 7.5% in the first quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,300,000 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $13,631,000 after buying an additional 300,000 shares during the period. 67.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Transocean alerts:

Insider Transactions at Transocean

In related news, EVP Roderick James Mackenzie sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.48, for a total value of $156,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 212,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $950,082.56. This represents a 14.17% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Perestroika acquired 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.02 per share, for a total transaction of $6,030,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 96,574,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $388,231,073.88. This represents a 1.58% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 11,000,000 shares of company stock valued at $36,460,000 and sold 659,711 shares valued at $2,816,816. 12.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Transocean Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of NYSE RIG opened at $4.44 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 1.39. Transocean Ltd. has a 1 year low of $1.97 and a 1 year high of $4.55.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The offshore drilling services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.02. The company had revenue of ($1,894.00) million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Transocean had a negative net margin of 75.71% and a positive return on equity of 0.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Transocean Ltd. will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RIG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Transocean from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Transocean from $3.50 to $4.25 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 14th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Transocean in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Transocean from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, August 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.32.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on RIG

Transocean Profile

(Free Report)

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. It contracts mobile offshore drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews to drill oil and gas wells. The company operates a fleet of mobile offshore drilling units, consisting of ultra-deepwater floaters and harsh environment floaters.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Transocean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transocean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.