Panagora Asset Management Inc. Sells 7,031 Shares of Hershey Company (The) $HSY

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in Hershey Company (The) (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 77.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,001 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,031 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Hershey were worth $332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Hershey by 22.0% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 680,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,425,000 after acquiring an additional 122,761 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Hershey by 9.4% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 264,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,289,000 after purchasing an additional 22,652 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new position in Hershey in the first quarter worth approximately $199,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Hershey by 105.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 195,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,407,000 after purchasing an additional 100,054 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in Hershey by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 112,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,261,000 after purchasing an additional 19,917 shares in the last quarter. 57.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HSY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Hershey from $167.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 21st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Hershey from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 31st. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Hershey from $188.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 10th. Argus upgraded shares of Hershey to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 26th. Finally, Barclays set a $188.00 price objective on shares of Hershey in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $182.79.

Shares of Hershey stock opened at $182.39 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $36.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.26 and a beta of 0.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $182.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $178.64. Hershey Company has a 52-week low of $140.13 and a 52-week high of $208.03.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.24. Hershey had a net margin of 11.84% and a return on equity of 32.08%. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.34 earnings per share. Hershey’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Hershey has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.900-6.000 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Hershey Company will post 6.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.37 per share. This represents a $5.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 17th. Hershey’s payout ratio is 81.91%.

In other Hershey news, insider Stacy Taffet bought 200 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $186.19 per share, with a total value of $37,238.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 9,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,744,786.49. This represents a 2.18% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Kirk Tanner purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $185.46 per share, with a total value of $370,920.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 47,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,876,115.60. This represents a 4.36% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Insiders have sold 6,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,103,640 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; protein bars; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

