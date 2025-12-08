Panagora Asset Management Inc. Has $275,000 Stake in Flowserve Corporation $FLS

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS – Free Report) by 98.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 375,440 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Flowserve were worth $275,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FLS. Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of Flowserve in the second quarter valued at about $223,561,000. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in Flowserve in the 1st quarter valued at about $111,598,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Flowserve in the second quarter worth about $88,247,000. Erste Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of Flowserve by 978.8% in the first quarter. Erste Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,003,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,025,000 after acquiring an additional 910,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Flowserve during the second quarter worth approximately $25,091,000. 93.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on FLS shares. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $73.00 price target (up previously from $60.00) on shares of Flowserve in a report on Friday, November 14th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Flowserve from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Flowserve from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Flowserve in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Flowserve in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Flowserve presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.33.

Flowserve Price Performance

Flowserve stock opened at $72.06 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.95, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $61.62 and a 200-day moving average of $55.79. Flowserve Corporation has a 1 year low of $37.34 and a 1 year high of $72.82.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Flowserve had a net margin of 9.66% and a return on equity of 19.41%. Flowserve’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. Flowserve has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.400-3.500 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Flowserve Corporation will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Flowserve

In other news, insider Lamar L. Duhon sold 1,609 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total value of $111,841.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 15,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,050,713.16. The trade was a 9.62% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Amy B. Schwetz sold 47,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.02, for a total transaction of $3,337,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 52,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,737,640.56. This represents a 47.18% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 59,276 shares of company stock valued at $4,196,578 over the last three months. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Flowserve Company Profile

(Free Report)

Flowserve Corporation designs, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD) segments. The FPD segment offers custom and pre-configured pumps and pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems, replacement parts, upgrades, and related aftermarket services; and equipment services, including installation and commissioning services, seal systems spare parts, repairs, advanced diagnostics, re-rate and upgrade solutions, retrofit programs, and machining and asset management solutions, as well as manufactures a gas-lubricated mechanical seal for use in high-speed compressors for gas pipelines and in the oil and gas production and process markets.

Featured Stories

