Fosun International Ltd Sells 1,566 Shares of Broadcom Inc. $AVGO

Fosun International Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 50.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,523 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,566 shares during the quarter. Fosun International Ltd’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Broadcom by 2.4% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,703,487 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $469,566,000 after buying an additional 39,466 shares in the last quarter. Capital Counsel LLC NY bought a new position in Broadcom during the 2nd quarter valued at $221,000. Waterloo Capital L.P. grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P. now owns 48,361 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $13,331,000 after acquiring an additional 3,180 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 64,130 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $10,737,000 after acquiring an additional 13,978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RiverFront Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 107.6% in the second quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 16,524 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,555,000 after purchasing an additional 8,566 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on AVGO. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $285.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 8th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $435.00 target price (up previously from $400.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $443.00 target price (up from $409.00) on shares of Broadcom in a report on Monday, December 1st. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $472.00 price target (up from $415.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Monday, December 1st. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $415.00 price objective (up previously from $350.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-one have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $391.04.

Broadcom Price Performance

Broadcom stock opened at $390.24 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $356.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $312.70. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $138.10 and a 12 month high of $403.00. The company has a market cap of $1.84 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.55, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.03. Broadcom had a return on equity of 36.60% and a net margin of 31.59%.The firm had revenue of $15.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 100,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.58, for a total value of $33,958,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 725,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,412,152.04. This trade represents a 12.11% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 3,893 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.82, for a total transaction of $1,354,063.26. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 25,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,798,106.90. This trade represents a 13.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 665,271 shares of company stock worth $225,483,192 in the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

