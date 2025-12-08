Lido Advisors LLC Invests $374,000 in Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. $STRL

Lido Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 1,620 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $374,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Sterling Infrastructure during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 119.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 125 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 54.8% during the 2nd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 144 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. lifted its position in Sterling Infrastructure by 93.2% in the 2nd quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 170 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC lifted its position in Sterling Infrastructure by 97.7% in the 2nd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 172 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.95% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:STRL opened at $325.10 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.50. Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. has a 52 week low of $96.34 and a 52 week high of $419.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a fifty day moving average of $354.36 and a 200 day moving average of $292.12.

Sterling Infrastructure ( NASDAQ:STRL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, June 3rd. The construction company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $403.58 million for the quarter. Sterling Infrastructure had a return on equity of 29.81% and a net margin of 14.14%. On average, research analysts predict that Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Sterling Infrastructure declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, November 12th that allows the company to buyback $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to repurchase up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of brokerages have commented on STRL. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Sterling Infrastructure in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Sterling Infrastructure from $355.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Sterling Infrastructure from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 26th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Sterling Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and three have issued a Buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $460.00.

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc engages in the provision of e-infrastructure, transportation, and building solutions primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: E-Infrastructure Solutions, Transportation Solutions, and Building Solutions. The E-Infrastructure Solutions segment provides site development services for the blue-chip end users in the e-commerce distribution center, data center, manufacturing, warehousing, and power generation sectors.

