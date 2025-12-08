STERIS plc $STE Shares Sold by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Free Report) by 84.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 5,620 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in STERIS were worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of STE. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its stake in STERIS by 77.2% in the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 2,388 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. Berry Wealth Group LP increased its holdings in shares of STERIS by 5.3% in the second quarter. Berry Wealth Group LP now owns 1,251 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of STERIS in the second quarter valued at approximately $273,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in STERIS by 2.8% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 52,237 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $12,548,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in STERIS during the second quarter worth $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at STERIS

In related news, VP Renato Tamaro sold 5,036 shares of STERIS stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.55, for a total value of $1,297,021.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 5,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,466,747.25. This trade represents a 46.93% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Daniel A. Carestio sold 159 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.82, for a total value of $38,449.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 51,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,356,034.72. The trade was a 0.31% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,203 shares of company stock worth $6,624,667. Company insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on STE shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of STERIS in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of STERIS from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $273.50.

STERIS Stock Performance

Shares of STERIS stock opened at $263.02 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $25.81 billion, a PE ratio of 37.79 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. STERIS plc has a 52 week low of $200.98 and a 52 week high of $268.60. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $250.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $243.40.

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.09. STERIS had a net margin of 12.07% and a return on equity of 14.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.14 EPS. STERIS has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.150-10.30 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that STERIS plc will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current year.

STERIS Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 18th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 18th. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.21%.

About STERIS

STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

