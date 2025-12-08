State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Decreases Holdings in Innoviva, Inc. $INVA

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lowered its position in Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA – Free Report) by 80.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,702 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 72,764 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Innoviva were worth $356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Entropy Technologies LP boosted its holdings in Innoviva by 241.0% in the 2nd quarter. Entropy Technologies LP now owns 39,149 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $787,000 after buying an additional 27,667 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Innoviva by 40.6% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 875,084 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $17,578,000 after purchasing an additional 252,534 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Innoviva by 58.9% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 7,146 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 2,648 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new position in Innoviva in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $350,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Innoviva by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,066,753 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $41,521,000 after purchasing an additional 391,056 shares during the period. 99.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Innoviva stock opened at $20.74 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.14 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 13.33 and a current ratio of 14.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.66. Innoviva, Inc. has a one year low of $16.52 and a one year high of $22.76.

Innoviva ( NASDAQ:INVA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.62. Innoviva had a net margin of 32.78% and a return on equity of 28.17%. The company had revenue of $107.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.31 million. Equities analysts expect that Innoviva, Inc. will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on INVA. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Innoviva in a report on Monday, December 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of Innoviva from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Innoviva in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright raised their price target on Innoviva from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Research cut Innoviva from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.60.

Innoviva, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. The company’s products include RELVAR/BREO ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of a LABA, vilanterol (VI), an inhaled corticosteroid (ICS), and fluticasone furoate; ANORO ELLIPTA, a once-daily medicine combining a long-acting muscarinic antagonist (LAMA) and umeclidinium bromide (UMEC) with a LABA, VI; GIAPREZA (angiotensin II), a vasoconstrictor to increase blood pressure in adults with septic or other distributive shock; XERAVA (eravacycline) for the treatment of complicated intra-abdominal infections in adults; and XACDURO, a beta lactamase inhibitor for the treatment of hospital-acquired bacterial pneumonia and ventilator-associated bacterial pneumonia.

