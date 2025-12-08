Panagora Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stake in Expand Energy Corporation $EXE

Panagora Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Expand Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:EXE – Free Report) by 94.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,865 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,307 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Expand Energy were worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in Expand Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,310,932,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Expand Energy in the first quarter worth $701,831,000. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Expand Energy during the first quarter valued at $624,083,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in Expand Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $433,431,000. Finally, AGF Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Expand Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $404,511,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Expand Energy from $135.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Expand Energy from $139.00 to $136.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Expand Energy from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Expand Energy from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Expand Energy to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Expand Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $128.32.

Expand Energy Price Performance

Expand Energy stock opened at $122.86 on Monday. Expand Energy Corporation has a 1 year low of $91.01 and a 1 year high of $126.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $110.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.29. The company has a market cap of $29.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.90 and a beta of 0.45.

Expand Energy (NASDAQ:EXE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.09. Expand Energy had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 6.31%. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Expand Energy Corporation will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Expand Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 13th were issued a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 13th. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%. Expand Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.34%.

About Expand Energy

Expand Energy Corporation is an independent natural gas producer principally in the United States. Expand Energy Corporation, formerly known as Chesapeake Energy Corporation, is based in OKLAHOMA CITY.

