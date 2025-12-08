M&T Bank Corp Has $1.52 Million Position in Bloom Energy Corporation $BE

M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy Corporation (NYSE:BE – Free Report) by 15.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 63,373 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,451 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Bloom Energy were worth $1,516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BE. Banque Transatlantique SA grew its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 227.6% in the 1st quarter. Banque Transatlantique SA now owns 1,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,161 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Bloom Energy by 2,160.0% during the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,512 shares during the last quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Bloom Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in Bloom Energy by 674.7% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Bloom Energy by 1,560.8% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,951 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.04% of the company’s stock.

Bloom Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:BE opened at $119.08 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 662.11, a P/E/G ratio of 75.27 and a beta of 3.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 4.40 and a quick ratio of 2.88. Bloom Energy Corporation has a 1 year low of $15.15 and a 1 year high of $147.86.

Insider Activity at Bloom Energy

Bloom Energy ( NYSE:BE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $519.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $425.18 million. Bloom Energy had a return on equity of 8.74% and a net margin of 0.84%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Bloom Energy Corporation will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Bloom Energy news, insider Satish Chitoori sold 2,085 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.08, for a total transaction of $217,006.80. Following the sale, the insider owned 229,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,925,910.40. The trade was a 0.90% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Maciej Kurzymski sold 13,105 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.09, for a total value of $1,888,299.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 93,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,439,130.21. The trade was a 12.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 119,589 shares of company stock worth $16,439,742 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Bloom Energy to $157.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Bloom Energy from $26.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Bloom Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Mizuho set a $89.00 target price on Bloom Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $157.00 price target on shares of Bloom Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bloom Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.77.

About Bloom Energy

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a solid oxide technology that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

