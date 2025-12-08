M&T Bank Corp Trims Stock Position in Eversource Energy $ES

M&T Bank Corp lessened its holdings in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,248 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 8,493 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $1,415,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Eversource Energy by 52.3% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,324 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 3,202 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Eversource Energy by 310.1% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,110,122 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $70,626,000 after purchasing an additional 839,459 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 212.0% in the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 16,764 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 11,391 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Eversource Energy by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 714,560 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,460,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in Eversource Energy by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 47,173 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,001,000 after buying an additional 2,089 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.99% of the company’s stock.

ES has been the subject of several analyst reports. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Eversource Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 24th. UBS Group cut Eversource Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 price target (down previously from $81.00) on shares of Eversource Energy in a report on Thursday, November 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Eversource Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $79.00 to $63.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $79.00 to $77.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.55.

In other news, EVP James W. Hunt III sold 4,129 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.77, for a total value of $300,467.33. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 32,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,358,839.55. This represents a 11.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ES opened at $66.67 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.01 billion, a PE ratio of 18.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.76. Eversource Energy has a 52-week low of $52.28 and a 52-week high of $75.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $71.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 10.22%.The company’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Eversource Energy will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 17th will be given a dividend of $0.7525 per share. This represents a $3.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 17th. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.47%.

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

