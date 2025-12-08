M&T Bank Corp Increases Position in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. $DKS

M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Free Report) by 87.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,274 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,928 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods were worth $1,241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DKS. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp bought a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the second quarter worth about $40,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 389.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 230 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 85.4% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 228 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group raised its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 91.2% during the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 260 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 63.3% during the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 307 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. 89.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get DICK'S Sporting Goods alerts:

Insider Activity at DICK’S Sporting Goods

In other news, CEO Lauren R. Hobart sold 20,083 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.69, for a total value of $4,432,117.27. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 299,990 shares in the company, valued at $66,204,793.10. This represents a 6.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 32.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Stock Performance

Shares of DKS opened at $232.31 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $220.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $211.08. The stock has a market cap of $18.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.17. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a one year low of $166.37 and a one year high of $254.60.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 25th. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $0.16. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 30.55% and a net margin of 6.86%.The business had revenue of $4.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. DICK’S Sporting Goods has set its FY 2025 guidance at 14.250-14.550 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 13.89 EPS for the current year.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 12th will be paid a dividend of $1.2125 per share. This represents a $4.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 12th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is presently 39.02%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DKS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $274.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup raised DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $225.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $195.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $270.00 price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DICK’S Sporting Goods has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $235.10.

Read Our Latest Report on DICK’S Sporting Goods

DICK’S Sporting Goods Company Profile

(Free Report)

DICK’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retailing of an extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories. It also offers its products both online and through mobile applications. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.