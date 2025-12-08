Quantbot Technologies LP Reduces Holdings in Diodes Incorporated $DIOD

Quantbot Technologies LP lowered its holdings in shares of Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD – Free Report) by 61.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 28,018 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 45,576 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Diodes were worth $1,482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Diodes by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,764 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Diodes by 52.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 757 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Diodes by 85.8% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 628 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT raised its holdings in shares of Diodes by 1.0% in the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT now owns 36,412 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,926,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its holdings in shares of Diodes by 283.1% in the second quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 544 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Diodes

In other news, Director Keh Shew Lu sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.42, for a total transaction of $284,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 244,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,589,305.74. The trade was a 2.40% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Diodes Stock Up 1.7%

DIOD opened at $52.58 on Monday. Diodes Incorporated has a 12 month low of $32.93 and a 12 month high of $67.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.10 and a beta of 1.66.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Diodes had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 2.81%. The business had revenue of $350.37 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Diodes Incorporated will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on DIOD. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Diodes in a research note on Monday, December 1st. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Diodes from $54.00 to $51.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Diodes from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Diodes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.33.

About Diodes

Diodes Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies application-specific standard products in the broad discrete, logic, analog, and mixed-signal semiconductor markets worldwide. The company offers discrete semiconductor products, such as MOSFETs, SiC MOSFETs; data line protection, power line protection, thyristers, USB Type-C protection, and transient voltage suppressors; Schottky, small signal switching, Zener, and SiC diodes; bridges, super barrier, Schottky, Schottky bridge, and fast/ultra-fast rectifiers; and bipolar, avalanche, gate driver, and pre-bias transistors.

