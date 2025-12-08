Quantbot Technologies LP Has $1.34 Million Stock Position in Silvercorp Metals Inc. $SVM

Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in shares of Silvercorp Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM – Free Report) by 123.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 317,402 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 175,525 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Silvercorp Metals were worth $1,339,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its position in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 419.2% in the 2nd quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 7,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 5,839 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Silvercorp Metals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new position in Silvercorp Metals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of Silvercorp Metals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Silvercorp Metals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.30% of the company’s stock.

Silvercorp Metals Stock Up 1.0%

NYSEAMERICAN SVM opened at $7.91 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.40. Silvercorp Metals Inc. has a one year low of $2.87 and a one year high of $8.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 4.50 and a current ratio of 4.59. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.92 and a beta of 1.00.

Silvercorp Metals Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 28th will be given a dividend of $0.0125 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 32.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 28th. Silvercorp Metals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.33%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SVM. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $7.50 price target on Silvercorp Metals and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. Cormark upgraded shares of Silvercorp Metals to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Silvercorp Metals in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Zacks Research cut shares of Silvercorp Metals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. Finally, Roth Capital set a $8.25 target price on Silvercorp Metals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Silvercorp Metals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.88.

Silvercorp Metals Profile

Silvercorp Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in China. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc metals. It holds a 100% interest in the Kuanping silver-lead-zinc-gold project located in located in Shanzhou District, Sanmenxia City, Henan Province, China; Ying project located in the Ying Mining District in Henan Province, China; Gaocheng (GC) mine located in Guangdong Province, China; and Baiyunpu (BYP) mine located in Hunan Province, China.

